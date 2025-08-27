Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) to Issue $0.08 Aug 25 Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a aug 25 dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Monday, September 15th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.5%

PZA opened at C$16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$402.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.31 and a 12 month high of C$16.42.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Featured Articles

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians.

