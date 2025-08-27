Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) to Issue $0.08 Aug 25 Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a aug 25 dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Monday, September 15th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.5%
PZA opened at C$16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$402.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.31 and a 12 month high of C$16.42.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pizza Pizza Royalty
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Semtech: Bullish Market Forces Come Into Alignment for This Stock
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.