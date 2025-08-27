JMP Securities Issues Positive Forecast for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

NCNO stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. nCino has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $83,118.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 240,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,356.35. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $262,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 628,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,255,152.35. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,603 shares of company stock worth $593,002 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in nCino by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 99,502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in nCino by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in nCino by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in nCino by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

