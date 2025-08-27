Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:PSA)

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1048 per share on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Price Performance

PSA stock opened at C$50.10 on Wednesday. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12 month low of C$50.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.06.

Get Purpose High Interest Savings Fund alerts:

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize monthly income while preserving capital and liquidity by investing in high interest deposit accounts The Funds investment strategy is to invest substantially all of the assets of the Fund in high interest deposit accounts with one or more chartered banks and/or credit unions.

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.