Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:PSA)

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1048 per share on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Price Performance
PSA stock opened at C$50.10 on Wednesday. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12 month low of C$50.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.06.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Semtech: Bullish Market Forces Come Into Alignment for This Stock
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.