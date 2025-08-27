Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.5%
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$448.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.04. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$10.95 and a 1-year high of C$12.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.00.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
