TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%.

TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TEGNA to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.28. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.92 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.