Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a 3.7% increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greif to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16.

Insider Transactions at Greif

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $136,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 70,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,585.36. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,631.76. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,741 shares of company stock worth $6,448,252 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

