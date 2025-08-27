D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,546 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $366,959,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $830,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,810 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,354.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,641,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $100,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,634,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

