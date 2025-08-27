Note Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Note Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Note Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Note Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,622 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,375 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,362 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,165,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 446,720 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,218,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,122,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

