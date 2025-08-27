Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer Jones Sells 1,756 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer Jones sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $527,713.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.8%

COIN stock opened at $308.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.52. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

