Earnest Partners LLC Has $112.14 Million Holdings in Trustmark Corporation $TRMK

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,251,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,061 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Trustmark worth $112,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trustmark news, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $26,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,128.73. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard R. Host sold 20,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $807,135.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 158,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,276.40. The trade was a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trustmark Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70. Trustmark Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

