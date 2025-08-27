CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $331,591,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $648.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $649.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $630.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.32.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.