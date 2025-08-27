McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $680.19 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $705.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $686.29. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.32%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,821 shares of company stock worth $46,171,378 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.10.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

