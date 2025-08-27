Contrasting Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) & Save The World Air (OTCMKTS:QSEP)

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) and Save The World Air (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Fuel Tech has a beta of 4.63, indicating that its stock price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Save The World Air has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fuel Tech and Save The World Air”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Tech $25.07 million 3.90 -$1.94 million ($0.10) -31.50 Save The World Air N/A N/A -$1.93 million ($0.02) -12.14

Save The World Air has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fuel Tech. Fuel Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Save The World Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fuel Tech and Save The World Air, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Tech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Save The World Air 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fuel Tech currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.98%. Given Fuel Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fuel Tech is more favorable than Save The World Air.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Save The World Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fuel Tech and Save The World Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Tech -12.89% -7.70% -6.71% Save The World Air N/A N/A -2,887.53%

Summary

Fuel Tech beats Save The World Air on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems. The FUEL CHEM Technology segment provides programs to improve the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and acid plume, as well as the formation of sulfur trioxide, ammonium bisulfate, particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI targeted in-furnace injection technology. This segment offers its FUEL CHEM program for plants operating in the electric utility, industrial, pulp and paper, waste-to-energy, and university and district heating markets; and the owners of boilers, furnaces, and other combustion units. Fuel Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois.

About Save The World Air

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit. It serves upstream and midstream energy sectors. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tomball, Texas.

