Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $16.60. Tesco shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 1,868 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Tesco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

