Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.25. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 315 shares trading hands.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
