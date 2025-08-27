National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $13.01. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 23,821 shares.
National Australia Bank Trading Up 1.8%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
