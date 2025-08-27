Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.71, but opened at $49.45. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF shares last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 428,479 shares traded.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

