DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 183,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 51,512 shares.The stock last traded at $156.92 and had previously closed at $159.54.

DBS Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4671 per share. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 498.0%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.