Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $14.55. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 14,307 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 341.0%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

