Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 351,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 377,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Liberty Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

Liberty Gold Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$105.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33.

Liberty Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It operates in the business segment of exploration for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. The company has operations in the geographic locations of Canada, the USA and Turkey. Its projects include the Black Pine project, Goldstrike, TV Tower and others.

