Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $12.82. Kyocera shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 314 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyocera has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kyocera

Kyocera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Kyocera had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyocera Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.