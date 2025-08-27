Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 234.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,667 shares of company stock valued at $178,679,156. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $1,226.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,231.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,113.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.80 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $521.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

