Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 1085299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

