Centene (NYSE:CNC) & United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Centene has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Centene and United American Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centene 1 13 3 0 2.12 United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Centene presently has a consensus target price of $42.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.86%. Given Centene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Centene is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

This table compares Centene and United American Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centene $178.19 billion 0.08 $3.31 billion $4.04 7.11 United American Healthcare N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than United American Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Centene and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centene 1.15% 9.57% 3.10% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Centene shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Centene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centene beats United American Healthcare on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support. This segment also provides healthcare products. The Medicare segment offers special needs and medicare supplement, and prescription drug plans. The Commercial segment provides health insurance marketplace product for individual, small, and large group commercials. It also operates clinical healthcare and pharmacies, as well as offers dental and speech therapy services. In addition, the company engages in the government contracts business under the TRICARE program and other healthcare related government contracts. It provides services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About United American Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.