Reviewing Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

Risk & Volatility

Grow Capital has a beta of 25.06, indicating that its stock price is 2,406% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intergroup has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and Intergroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grow Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A Intergroup -12.27% N/A -7.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grow Capital and Intergroup”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.66 million 11.41 -$1.30 million N/A N/A Intergroup $58.14 million 0.54 -$9.80 million ($3.41) -4.31

Grow Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intergroup.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Intergroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.1% of Intergroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grow Capital beats Intergroup on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

(Get Free Report)

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Intergroup

(Get Free Report)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center. The company also invests in income-producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by REITs, and other companies that invest primarily in real estate. In addition, it owns, manages, and invests in apartment complexes, single-family houses as strategic investments, and commercial real estate property located in the United States, as well as owns unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.