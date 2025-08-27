Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Critical Analysis

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modiv Industrial and Veris Residential”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv Industrial $46.76 million 3.31 $6.02 million ($0.44) -34.57 Veris Residential $271.07 million 5.22 -$23.12 million ($0.23) -65.88

Volatility & Risk

Modiv Industrial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modiv Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv Industrial and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv Industrial -0.48% -0.11% -0.04% Veris Residential -7.84% -1.89% -0.77%

Dividends

Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Modiv Industrial pays out -265.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veris Residential pays out -139.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Modiv Industrial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Veris Residential has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Modiv Industrial and Veris Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv Industrial 0 0 0 1 4.00 Veris Residential 0 3 2 0 2.40

Modiv Industrial presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.71%. Given Veris Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Modiv Industrial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Veris Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Modiv Industrial beats Veris Residential on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

