Cascade Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in RTX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in RTX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLG LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.81.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

