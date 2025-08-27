Cascade Investment Group Inc. Purchases 871 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9,212.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after buying an additional 858,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 628,128 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,046,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 188,868 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $94.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

