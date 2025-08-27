Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1242 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 429.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 146.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Stag Industrial Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:STAG opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.91. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.