Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,559,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,245 shares during the period. Veralto comprises approximately 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $151,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 11.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veralto by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 9.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Veralto by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 12.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:VLTO opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.