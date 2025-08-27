CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

CANADA GOOSE-TS Stock Performance

