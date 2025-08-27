Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95,865 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of Domino’s Pizza worth $91,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $451.22 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $500.55. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $457.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 40.42%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

