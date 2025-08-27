Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 112,020 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112,020 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.99% of Ulta Beauty worth $164,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 128.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $526.06 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $534.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.650-23.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $518.00 to $589.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.88.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

