Carlson Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 42,400 Halliburton Company $HAL

Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Halliburton makes up about 0.4% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506,472 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $72,637,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,224 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $83,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,044,661 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after buying an additional 1,550,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Melius assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.