Public Storage $PSA Position Increased by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $36,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $41,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $289.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.30. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 130.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.43.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

