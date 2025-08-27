Gabelli Funds LLC Has $24.67 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $24,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova stock opened at $627.67 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.49 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $581.62 and its 200-day moving average is $445.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.25, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.90.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

