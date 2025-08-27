Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,987 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Intuit by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Intuit by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares in the company, valued at $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,465 shares of company stock valued at $101,769,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $659.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $752.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $675.97. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. CLSA began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.