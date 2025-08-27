Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,865,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,451,032,000 after buying an additional 781,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $229.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

