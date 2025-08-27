FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FSK stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.6%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.