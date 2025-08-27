Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,393 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 6.4% of Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,899 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.