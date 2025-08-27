Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,326 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.48% of ON Semiconductor worth $81,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $4,128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,418.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 126,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 117,774 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.84.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

