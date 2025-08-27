Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Sold by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $234.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

