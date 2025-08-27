49,552 Shares in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Bought by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.