W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Sold by Clarity Asset Management Inc.

Clarity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,012.61 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,016.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,020.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,080.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

