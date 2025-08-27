B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 33,365 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,365 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,975,681,000 after buying an additional 359,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,260,000 after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,345,000 after purchasing an additional 266,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cfra Research lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $255.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.07. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $257.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.