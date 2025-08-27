BWM Planning LLC Has $10.01 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

BWM Planning LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 4.2% of BWM Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BWM Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 73,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

