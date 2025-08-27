Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th.

Embark Early Education Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $161.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Embark Early Education

Embark Early Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It owns, operates, and manages ECE centers under the Roseberry House, Brighthouse, Cubby Care, HAVEN Early Learning, Kitiwah Place, Little Zebra, Carlton House, Moreton Drive Early Learning Centre, and Youngstars brands.

