Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th.
Embark Early Education Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $161.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.94.
About Embark Early Education
