Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) to Issue $0.07 Final Dividend

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 169.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.
Kogan.com Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $446.40 million, a PE ratio of 5,300.22, a P/E/G ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Kogan.com
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kogan.com
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Semtech: Bullish Market Forces Come Into Alignment for This Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for Kogan.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kogan.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.