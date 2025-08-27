Embelton Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:EMB)

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 245.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th.
Embelton Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $18.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
Embelton Company Profile
