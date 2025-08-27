Northland Securities Begins Coverage on PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT)

Investment analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.
PCT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
